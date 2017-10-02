Trump backs One China policy in first call with Xi – FT

The Financial Times (FT) quotes sources familiar with the US President Trump’s call with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump’s first call the Chinese leader since entering the Oval Office.

According to two sources, Trump noted that the White House will respect the “One China” policy, in a move that will ease tensions between both nations.

Trump also said that he would abide by the diplomatic formula that Beijing and Taipei agreed in 1992, the sources added.