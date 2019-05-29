Trump: Back from Japan after a very successful trip

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

President Trump crossing the Twitter airways following a meeting with Abe and arriving back in the USA with positive comments all around:

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Rejected at 200-hour MA in Asia

EUR/USD: Rejected at 200-hour MA in Asia

EUR/USD picked up a bid around 1.1159 in early Asia, but failed to take out the 200-hour moving average (MA) resistance at 1.1173 and is now trading at 1.1165. A breakout on USD/CNH could yield a bigger drop in the spot. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK’s political uncertainty favors bears targeting 1.2600

GBP/USD: UK’s political uncertainty favors bears targeting 1.2600

With the EU parliamentary election results exerting pressure on the UK’s frontline lawmakers, the GBP/USD pair remains weak around 1.2650 during early Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside playing out in risk-off mode

USD/JPY: Downside playing out in risk-off mode

US markets returned from their long weekend and after an initial spike to the upside on Wall Street, a risk-averse mood kicked in, sending stocks down to close in a sea of red, supporting the yen. The sot now trades modestly flat near 109.35 levels as risk-off persists. 

USD/JPY News

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.  

Read more

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD: Rejected at 200-hour MA in Asia

EUR/USD: Rejected at 200-hour MA in Asia

EUR/USD picked up a bid around 1.1159 in early Asia, but failed to take out the 200-hour moving average (MA) resistance at 1.1173 and is now trading at 1.1165. A breakout on USD/CNH could yield a bigger drop in the spot. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK’s political uncertainty favors bears targeting 1.2600

GBP/USD: UK’s political uncertainty favors bears targeting 1.2600

With the EU parliamentary election results exerting pressure on the UK’s frontline lawmakers, the GBP/USD pair remains weak around 1.2650 during early Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside playing out in risk-off mode

USD/JPY: Downside playing out in risk-off mode

US markets returned from their long weekend and after an initial spike to the upside on Wall Street, a risk-averse mood kicked in, sending stocks down to close in a sea of red, supporting the yen. The sot now trades modestly flat near 109.35 levels as risk-off persists. 

USD/JPY News

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.  

Read more

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  