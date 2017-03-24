Trump asked U.S. House leaders to cancel vote on Republican healthcare bill - RTRS

President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Ryan to hold news conference at 4 p.m. edt (2000 gmt)

Trump has asked Ryan to pull healthcare bill - CNN

House called a recess at the end of debate on the healthcare bill

Trump says "we just pulled it"- Wwashington Post reported in tweet

Trump asked U.S. house leaders to cancel vote on Republican healthcare bill - House Leadership aide