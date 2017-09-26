Trump: Any military action would be “devastating” for N. Korea - RTRS

The US President Donald Trump warned at a White House news conference late-Tuesday, any US military option would be “devastating” for North Korea, Reuters reported.

However, he quickly added that the use of force was not Washington’s first option to deal with the country’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme.

Key Quotes:

“We are totally prepared for the second option, not a preferred option,”

“But if we take that option, it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea. That’s called the military option. If we have to take it, we will.”