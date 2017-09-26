Trump: Any military action would be “devastating” for N. Korea - RTRS

Trump: Any military action would be “devastating” for N. Korea - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The US President Donald Trump warned at a White House news conference late-Tuesday, any US military option would be “devastating” for North Korea, Reuters reported.
However, he quickly added that the use of force was not Washington’s first option to deal with the country’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme.
Key Quotes:
“We are totally prepared for the second option, not a preferred option,”
“But if we take that option, it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea. That’s called the military option. If we have to take it, we will.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.