Trump Adviser Gorka: US will not telegraph intentions regarding N Korea - BBC

Trump Adviser Gorka: US will not telegraph intentions regarding N Korea - BBCBy Dhwani Mehta
Adviser to the US President Trump, Gorka, is on the wires now, speaking to BBC on the North Korean missile threat.
Key Headlines:
Trump will use any appropriate measures to protect US interests
US will not telegraph intentions regarding N Korea
