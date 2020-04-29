Trump administration working on project to rush coronavirus vaccine – Bloomberg

The Trump administration is working on a project to drastically cut the time needed to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

"Trump’s ‘operation warp speed’ aims to rush coronavirus vaccine; secret project has a goal of 100 million doses by year’s end," Bloomberg further added.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes cling to strong gains after this headline. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.2% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 3.1%.