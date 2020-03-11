Trump administration to discuss new travel restrictions on EU countries at Wednesday’s meeting.

With the coronavirus situation worsening in Europe, the Trump administration is likely to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at Wednesday’s meeting, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

This comes after Reuters quoted sources, saying that coronavirus death toll in the worst-affected Italian region Lombardy climbs to 617 from 468 day before.

Meanwhile, in Spain, the total count has risen to 2188 cases, with 49 deaths confirmed.