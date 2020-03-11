Trump administration still downplaying the risks of fatal coronavirus – Global Times

According to a story carried by China’s influential news outlet, Global Times, the Trump administration is still not considering the serious consequence the fatal coronavirus infection has, despite the continuous rise in the virus cases in the US.
Key points:
Officials including President Donald Trump and some in the public still seek to downplay the risk of the deadly virus in an apparent bid to avoid disruptions to economic activities by arguing the common flu is more fatal than COVID-19, even as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the US.
Their response underscores US' and some other Western countries' systemic flaws in pursuing economic interests at all costs, including public health, and raises questions about whether the epidemic can be contained effectively.
By downplaying the COVID-19, Chinese analysts believe, Trump is only trying to boost confidence in the financial market.
