Trump administration putting trust in global oil producers ahead of OPEC+ meet – Reuters

Reuters reports that the Trump administration "believes ahead of an expected OPEC+ meeting this week that major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia will honor their pledges to cut crude production and will not damage the global economy by changing course, a senior official said on Tuesday."
“We trust that other major oil producers will not revert to policies that impede an orderly and swift recovery from these unprecedented global economic conditions,” a senior administration official told Reuters in response to a question about the administration’s approach to global oil producers ahead of the OPEC+ meeting expected on Thursday.
Trump told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that unless OPEC started cutting oil production, he would be powerless to stop lawmakers from passing legislation to withdraw U.S. troops from the kingdom.
OPEC are moving closer to a compromise on extending the cuts and discussing a proposal to roll over supply curbs into July or August, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday.
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the OPEC+ oil output cuts and other issues including arms control in a call on Monday, the Kremlin said.
As Reuters notes, "reduced production from OPEC+, combined with a record decline in output from non-members such as the United States, has helped lift global oil prices toward $40 per barrel, though well below prices of nearly $64 in January."
