Trump administration considering paying hospitals for treating uninsured coronavirus patients - WSJ

Citing a person familiar with the conversation, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that White House is “considering using a national disaster program to pay hospitals and doctors for their care of uninsured people infected with the new coronavirus as concerns rise over costs of treating some of the 27 million Americans without health coverage.”

US government may use disaster recovery reimbursement program that would pay providers 110% of Medicare for treating patients, the WSJ adds.

USD index reaction

The US dollar index holds the lower ground amid a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields following the emergency Fed rate cut. The spot trade at 97.23, having hit a new two-month low at 97.00 in the last hours.