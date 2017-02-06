Trump Administration asks US Supreme Court to reinstate the travel ban - CNN

CNN reporting latest update on the travel ban imposed by the US President Trump on six Islamic countries, cites that the Trump administration Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban.

Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores noted: "We have asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and are confident that President Trump's executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the Nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism. The President is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States."