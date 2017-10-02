Trump – Abe Summit: Key Focus Ahead – RBC CM

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets note that that main risk event for today remains the Trump-Abe trade Summit, and provide insights on what to expect from the meeting.

Key Quotes:

“President Trump’s meeting with Japanese PM Abe will be a key focus today. A joint press conference is planned in the US afternoon. Despite Trump’s previous hostility toward Japan (“...they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies.”), we expect this to be a relatively amicable affair, with the focus on potential Japanese investment in the US and military cooperation. A US official is quoted overnight saying that currency manipulation is not top of Trump’s agenda.”