Trump: 5% tariffs will be implemented on Mexican imports on Monday if no agreement reached

Trump has crossed the wires and confirmed that talks with Mexico have ended today without an agreement.

More from Trump:

Progress is being made but nearly enough.

Talks will resume tomorrow.

5% tariffs will be implemented on Monday if no agreement is reached.

Mexican officials have also confirmed more talks will be on Thursday and meetings will be seeking common ground, which should give the peso some relief. They added that there was no expectation that today's meeting would resolve all issues and that tariffs were not discussed today.

