Trudeau: Canada's approval of the Pfizer vaccine could come this week

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada's approval of the Pfizer vaccine could come this week.

Prime Minister Trudeau earlier announced that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year.

The shots are primarily earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staff working there.

The PM said that up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will be on hand by year's end to launch a mass inoculation campaign.

The Canadian dollar will find support on such sentiment in a risk-on environment as the price of oil also rallies.