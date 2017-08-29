Tropical Storm Harvey is drifting back toward the Gulf of Mexico - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group explained that the US attention will remain in the domestic USA as the country has yet to fully count the cost of the financial and human losses inflicted to Texas by Hurricane Harvey (which was downgraded to a tropical storm) as many parts the region remains inundated.

Key Quotes:

"And the worst is not over for Texas as it is reported that Tropical Storm Harvey is drifting back toward the Gulf of Mexico, poised to regain strength before revisiting US again on Wednesday (30 Aug), this time on the Texas-Louisiana border.

During a White House press conference with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö (28 Aug), US President Donald Trump pledged the full support of the federal government to residents of Texas and Louisiana hit by Hurricane Harvey and said he expected Congress to act quickly on funding for emergency assistance.

Trump is expected to travel to Texas on Tuesday (29 Aug) to survey damage from Hurricane Harvey and is scheduled to return to the region on Saturday (2 Sep)."