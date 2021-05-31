Trinseo (formerly Styron) is a global materials company based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, USA. The stock being a component of the Russel2000 index can be traded under ticker $TSE at NYSE. Trinseo offers a broad line of plastics, latex, and synthetic rubber. The primary markets are automotive, appliances, electronics, packaging, tire industries, among others. Currently, we can see commodities like oil, rubber, cotton turning higher against weakining US dollar. Hereby, Trinseo being an important player in the manufacturing of synthetic materials should be a great opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio by indirect investement in the rising commodity prices.
Trinseo weekly Elliott Wave analysis 05.29.2021
The Weekly chart below shows the Trinseo shares $TSE traded at NYSE. First, the stock price has developed an impulse higher in red wave I of a cycle degree. It has printed the all-time highs on the 29th of January 2018 at 85.35. From the highs, a correction lower in red wave II has unfolded as an Elliott wave zigzag pattern with a truncated ((C)) wave. Frequently, lack of space to the downside makes many stocks truncate in the last swing without reaching the usual extension of 100%. Trinseo has printed an important bottom on March 12th, 2020 at 14.16. As a matter of fact, the stock price has lost 83% of its value within 25 months.
From 2020 lows, a new cycle in wave III has already started and should extend towards 185.35 highs and beyond. Then, the target for wave III will be towards 99.26-151.82 area and even higher.
In shorter cycles, from March 2020 lows a cycle higher in black wave ((1)) has ended on 18th of March 2021 at 76.49. From the highs, a correction lower in black wave ((2)) is still in progress and should correct the March 2020 cycle before Trinseo will resume the rally. Investors and traders can be looking to buy pullbacks in 3, 7, or 11 swings against 14.16 lows. Currently, while prices stay below 70.25, the stock price can reach towards the 54.20-44.25 blue box buying area. There, a rally in black wave ((3)) to new highs or a bounce in 3 waves should take place.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.