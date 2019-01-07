Prashant Newnaha, Senior Asia-Pacific Rates Strategist, TD Securities provides a detailed analysis on how to trade the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision due on Tuesday at 0430 GMT.

“TD expects the RBA to cut the cash rate tomorrow to 1%. OIS is 65% priced for this outcome. Bloomberg poll - 18/26 (70%), Reuters poll - 29/41 (70%).

RBA forecasts assume 2 cuts. The Gov had a chance to push back on pricing for a July cut of ~70% ahead of his 20th June speech. He didn't and he said "the most recent data – including GDP/Labour mkt data – do not suggest we are making any inroads into the economy's spare capacity". So why wait? For Jun Employment - 18th July, Q2 CPI - 31st July?

The RBA has refrained from inserting a bias when the cash rate has been cut. Gov Lowe's speech tmrw at 7.30pm AEST in Darwin is likely to be more influential.

We rec Jul'19 OIS/pay 3yr Sep Futs @ -14bp (3yr 99.06). Target -5bp, stop -25bp, risk A$10k/bp.”