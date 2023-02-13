Traders bet a Ueda-led BoJ will soon abolish yield curve control – Bloomberg

Share:

Bloomberg came out with the analysis suggesting further challenges to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) easy money policy during the incoming Kazuo Ueda’s reign. The news initially said, “With the nomination for the top BOJ job set to be announced Tuesday, bond traders are wagering on a further tweak to yield curve control sooner rather than later and pricing in an end to negative rates around the middle of the year.”

Benchmark yields have been holding close to the BOJ’s 0.5% policy ceiling this month on concerns that Ueda will have to either tweak or completely abandon the curve-control program amid rising inflation.

Forward-dated swaps are pricing in a removal of the BoJ’s negative-rate policy in July followed by a series of hikes in short-term interest rates.

The yen has jumped more than 12% since the end of October, outperforming all of its Group-of-10 peers, thanks to a boost from the BOJ unexpectedly doubling its 10-year yield cap in December.

Three-month implied volatility for the Japanese currency has been elevated since October even as an equivalent gauge for the broader market declined, indicating that traders are on guard for another BOJ surprise.

Bets on an expected demise of yield-curve control and policy tightening overseas have necessitated an increase in central bank intervention to defend its yield cap.

The fragile state of the bond market provides further evidence that Kuroda’s unprecedented quantitative easing may have only a limited time left.