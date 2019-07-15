Trade wars: US remains oblivious to China's trade war attrition stamina - Global Times

- Chinese press says that the trade war is merely an extra variable among normal circumstances.
- Even though the trade conflict has stretched for over one year, China's GDP growth has remained above 6 percent.
The Global Times has said that the US has yet to experience anything positive from the trade war, and Washington's self-proclaimed early victory is an attempt at lying to oneself and a nation.
Key notes from the rebuttal fuelled article:
- The pack of lies generated by the US is destined to be exposed.
- Truth and facts will continue to bother politicians in Washington more than anyone else.
- Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that China's economy grew 6.2 percent for Q2 2019, slightly dipping below the 6.4 recorded during Q1 expansion. The economy has remained stable during the first half of the year, standing at 6.3 percent.
- Data has revealed that China's trade with global markets is rising, with the US being the only exception. US restrictions on China imports did not stimulate domestic industrial manufacturing development since US businesses began importing goods from other countries.
- The US has yet to experience anything positive from the trade war, and Washington's self-proclaimed early victory is an attempt at lying to oneself and a nation.
- The pack of lies generated by the US is destined to be exposed. Truth and facts will continue to bother politicians in Washington more than anyone else.
- By exaggerating China's GDP growth slow-down, the US has sent a message, signaling that Washington is anxious about the ongoing trade war. They have paid close attention to each and every single change China has experienced, hoping to find long-awaited signs of crippling behavior.
- Driven by such anxieties while strategizing Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, the White House administration has repeatedly overblown China's trade war losses, fabricating evidence and "facts" to sway public opinion.
- The trade war is merely an extra variable among normal circumstances.
- Even though the trade conflict has stretched for over one year, China's GDP growth has remained above 6 percent, a figure most major world economies crave. The country's economic performance has continued on within a reasonable range.
- Such facts demonstrate that China's economy will remain firm and resilient during attrition warfare.
Meanwhile, markets are taking the trade war saga in their stride, with the U.S. benchmarks printing record closing highs once again on Monday. Looking further afield to the FX space, AUD/JPY, AUD/USD and CNH are also in recovery mode in the face of easy money policy from various central banks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes with modest losses at around 1.1260
The EUR/USD finished the day in the red despite broad dollar’s weakness prevailed. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day affected the market’s mood, reviving concerns about a global economic downturn.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY recovers to upper half of daily range, trades near 108
After spending the first half of the day near the 107.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair has gained traction in the last hour and posted small gains.
Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.