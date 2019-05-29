Trade war: We don't see a deal being reached until H2 2019 - Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank point out that trade talks between USA and China seemed to be heading in the right direction, but took a surprising turn in early May, as the US decided to raise tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200bn worth of Chinese goods, implemented on May 10th.
Key quotes
"China has never been a fan of negotiating while having a gun to their head, which is likely to result in a postponed deal."
"China may believe it has time on its side because Trump is heading into an election campaign and is currently underestimating the pain that will be inflicted on the US economy by a full-blown trade war."
"If Trump carries out the tariffs on the rest of imports from China, Chinese consumers may react by boycotting US products."
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”