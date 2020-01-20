Trade war: The phase-one deal offers benefits for both sides - Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank point out that the concessions in the phase-one deal are all in China's own interest, as it wants to be an innovation society, which is possible only with the protection of property rights.

Key quotes

"Trump has made sure China will buy a lot of agricultural goods ahead of the US election, a key focus for him, as farmers in some important swing states have been among the biggest victims of the trade war."

"On the surface, China does not gain much. The rollback of tariffs was quite small. However, China achieves some breathing space for the economy in 2020 and the US can divert the goods China will buy from other trade partners."

"China also achieved some certainty that a further escalation will not happen, at least in the short term."