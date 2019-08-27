Trade war and geopolitical developments amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, trade war headlines and geopolitical developments remain the key market drivers, although the news flow might calm down compared to the last days after the G7 summit.
Key Quotes
“In Italy, look out for the ongoing coalition talks, as a deal seems to be moving closer. This morning news media report that PD is still undecided on Conte. Talks will resume at 11:00 CEST.”
“Final German Q2 GDP data will reveal how hard net exports have been hit by the escalating trade war and Brexit uncertainty. We will also look out for signs of weakness in domestic demand, especially weaning investment growth.”
“ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and BOE policy committee member Silvana Tenreyro speak at a conference in Manchester.”
“The Hungarian central bank will publish its rate announcements at 14:00 CEST. We expect the policy rate to remain at 0.90%, as inflation has fallen closer to the 3% target from its overshooting levels. Furthermore, the current global monetary easing bias will keep the MNB from hiking.”
“In Sweden, household lending and trade balance figures are due for release. The trade balance is still likely to show a surplus, possibly lower than last month's SEK2.9bn.”
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2200 as UK opposition plots next moves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, steady. Opposition leaders will meet today to plot the next moves to stop a hard Brexit. Divisions prevail.
USD/JPY drops towards 105.50 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback
Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.
USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008
China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.