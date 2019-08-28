According to Danske Bank analysts, today we have a light calendar in terms of data releases, hence markets will look out for any statements regarding the ongoing trade war between the US and China as well as progress in the Italian coalition talks.

Key Quotes

“Fed's Barkin and Daly both speak today (18:20 and 23:30, respectively). While they are both non-voters, they are in our view centrists, so the speeches may give an indication of how concerned the Fed is about the current situation.”

“In the euro area, M3 money growth and credit growth figures for July are on the agenda . So far credit growth has remained robust in light of the economic slowdown and with its stimulus package unveiled in September, ECB will be keen to avoid any tightening of credit conditions.”

“Swedish retail sales figures are due out and we expect another gain in July as the weather was less good compared to last year. That probably let shoppers spend more time in shopping malls rather than on the beach. We expect +0.5 % mom/3.8% yoy cal adj.”