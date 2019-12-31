The Phase One US-Sino trade deal will be signed at the White House in Washington on January 15, according to President Donald Trump. He tweeted that high-level Chinese representatives will attend the ceremony.

The president also said that he will later travel to Bejing to kick off the second phase of trade talks.

Stock markets are shrugging off the announcement, as it was widely expected. Teams have been translating the agreement reached on December 13. However, USD/JPY has been reacting positively, recovering from the lows of 108.47.