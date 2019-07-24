Trade threats to impair risk rally through 2020 – JP Morgan

In a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday, Gabriela Santos, the JP Morgan Asset Management’s New York-based Global Market Strategist, said that trade uncertainty will be a “lingering cloud” over risky assets for at least 18 months.

Becoming more cautious on developing-nation assets as persistent tension between the world’s largest economies is unlikely to abate anytime soon.

It’s important to add more value stocks to portfolios to balance out growth stocks.

The trend of global easing will provide a floor to economic growth, keeping the probability of a recession low.

But geopolitical risks persist.