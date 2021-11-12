Trade the pullback without catching a falling knife: AMBA, BRKS [Video]

Find out the one technique you can use immediately as a confirmation for pullback trading without catching a falling knife in Ambarella (AMBA) and Brooks Automation (BRKS). Watch the video below:
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1400, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the advance in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed
Gold bulls take a breather during the longest weekly run-up in six months, down 0.32% intraday around $1,856 heading into Friday’s European session. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around multi-day top.
Chainlink remains indecisive, but 20% move likely
Chainlink price is facing massive pressure from both camps, resulting in indecisive moves. Currently, LINK is hovering above a crucial barrier but has no directional bias whatsoever. Market participants can expect the altcoin to reach for the immediate barriers.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.