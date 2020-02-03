Analysts at ANZ bank noted the trade talks between the UK and EU kicking off for the year.

Key quotes

"The UK and EU began laying out the framework for future talks. Both sides want a comprehensive trade deal, but that is easier said than done."

"The EU wants access to UK fisheries before it will agree a trade deal."

"The UK says it won’t formalise agreements on level playing fields or environmental arrangements, but is committed to best in class practices and leads Europe on all fronts. We can expect a lot more posturing in coming weeks before trade talks start formally on 1 March."