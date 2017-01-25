Trade is Trump's centerpiece - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that trade is the main topic for markets and to be visulent about Trump's trade policies.

Key Quotes:

"Investors are anxiously awaiting more details on the new US Administration's economic policies and priorities.

Part of the challenge is that the cabinet represents a wide range of views and it is not clear where the informal power lies, or whose call is it.

In terms of economic policy, trade is being given priority.

It is seen as the key to the jobs and growth objectives."