Trade Desk Inc Q3 Earnings 2020 (TTD stock) trigger bullish challenge to all-time highs

- The Trade Desk is "having a good crisis" and has reported impressive Q3 earnings.
- NASDAQ: TTD has been on an upswing and may challenge new all-time highs.
- Concerns about bloated its valuation pose a downside risk.
What is there not to like? Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported a whopping 100% growth rate for its Connected TV sales while both mobile video and audio rose by 70% in the third quarter of 2020.
Earnings smashed analysts' estimates with revenue growth of 32% yearly, far above 19% projected. On the financial front, non-GAAP Earnings Per Share hit $1.27, nearly three times the modest forecast of $0.45.
The near future also looks upbeat per Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green. The ad-tech firm upgraded its revenue projection for the fourth quarter of the year to $289 million, also exceeding Street estimates of $255.1 million. Revenue growth is set to accelerate to 34%
How does TTD explain its growth? Green said that firms are reorganizing their expenditure around the pandemic and that they are opting for data-driven measurement strategies. According to a survey touted by the CEO on the conference call, 85% of top advertisers said that is under growing pressure to justify any spending on advertising.
TTD stock forecast
NASDAQ: TTD jumped by 6.56% in response to the news, closing at $795.06 on Tuesday. Wednesday's premarket trading is pointing to additional minor advances for the stock. The next target is $819.34, which was the closing price on November 9. It is followed by the swing high of $847.50.
Nevertheless, there are reasons to suspect that any upside move may run into headwinds, especially from those fearing a bloated valuation for the firm. The ad-tech sector remains highly competitive and growing revenues could be hard to sustain. The Trade Desk's valuation is around double that of its peers in the sector.
Support awaits at $707, a recent low point, followed by the round $600 level – around which TDD hovered around in October.
Coronavirus concerns and hopes for a vaccine may also move shares.
