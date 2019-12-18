Trade deals expected to continue to be in limelight in 2020 – ANZ

In view of analysts at ANZ, trade deals are expected to continue to be prominent news in the year ahead.

Key Quotes

“Negotiations on a UK/US deal are expected to kick off as soon as Brexit occurs, but PM Johnson’s move to change the law to guarantee the transition phase isn’t extended past end-2020 ups the ante on all fronts. It may be difficult for NZ to gain a seat at the UK negotiating table any time soon.”

“US trade negotiator Kudlow say the US-China Phase One deal will double the value of the goods China will import from the US, reportedly including agricultural products, energy goods and industrial goods. But Trump has said a 25% tariff will remain in place to be used as a negotiating tool for Phase Two. A Chinese official has stated that imports of pork and poultry are urgently needed.”