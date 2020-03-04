Total number of coronavirus cases in greater Seattle area climbs to 39, including 10 deaths, up from 27 cases and 9 deaths day earlier – Reuters

The total number of coronavirus cases in greater Seattle area climbs to 39, including 10 deaths, up from 27 cases and 9 deaths day earlier - Washington State Health Department reports, according to Reuters news. All of US cases are in Washington state and most of them from a single nursing home in the Seattle area. At the same time, a Pentagon official has said that they are managing a small number of coronavirus cases.
More than 93,000 cases have been recorded and more than 3,200 deaths attributed to the disease globally, and while more than 50,000 of those people have already recovered, markets are still none the wiser on how bad will it get and how badly it will affect the US and global economy,
FX implications
Dollar bulls are lurking given the safe-haven status of the greenback which will likely pick-up on the next signs of recessions in other parts of the global economy. While the Federal Reserve has left the door open for further easing, with the market pricing in a series of two 25 basis point cuts, should the stock markets and consumer confidence be seen to build up again, the dollar could soring back to life and be seen as the cleanest of dirty shorts once again, depending on the Fed's rhetoric, and or action, at its March meeting. The DXY is on the verge of a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and trades slightly higher on Wednesday, +0.20% at the time of writing between a low of 97.12 and a high of 97.59.
