Tory rebels committed to block no-deal despite PM Johnson's talks with EU leaders - Evening Standard

Citing one of the politicians involved in the cross-party effort to block a no-deal Brexit, the Evening Standard reported that British Prime Minister Johnson's meeting with EU leaders won't change the fact that they will be going ahead with their plan to block a no-deal Brexit in Parliament next month.

"I don’t think anything that has come out of the meetings in Germany and France is going to alter the determination of colleagues on a cross-party basis to make sure no-deal Brexit does not happen,” the source told the news outlet.

These comments did little to nothing to help the British pound recover its losses, as of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.27% on the day at 1.2219.