Tory MPs pushing for rule change to protect new PM from confidence vote - Sky News

Sam Coates, Deputy Political Editor at Sky News reports that “Tory MPs are pushing to introduce new rules to protect the next prime minister from a confidence vote for a year after they enter Downing Street”.

“The move is being pushed by members of the Tory 1922 executive committee, a group of Tory backbench shop stewards who oversee the leadership rules,” Coates adds.

The Cable is seen paring the Asian gains, as broad USD buying combined with UK political chaos over the Brexit deal continue to weigh.