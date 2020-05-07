Top US-China trade negotiators plan a phone call as early as next week – Bloomberg

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that top US-China trade negotiators plan a phone call as early as next week.

The call is likely to be on the progress in implementing the Phase One trade deal following threats from US President Donald Trump about the agreement.

The threats came after the Trump administration accused China of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, by delaying giving out information on the virus spread.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated on Thursday, the US Secretary of State Mike “Pompeo is contradicting himself in his criticisms against China on COVID-19 because he is using one lie to cover up another.”

Market reaction

The renewed risk-on wave seen in Europe seems to be unfazed by the above piece of news, as S&P 500 futures rally 1.40% while AUD/USD extends the bounce to near 0.6470 region.