Top five US REITs outperform the market – BRX, REG, UDR, KRG, RPAI [Video]

Since the on-going sector rotation in Feb 2021, US REITS have been trending up nicely and outperform the broad market indices. In this video, you will find out how you can start trend trading the top 5 US REITS - BRX, REG, UDR, KRG and RPAI. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skyrockets to 1.2150 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD has hit a new multi-month peak above 1.2150 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April, nearing 1.40. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.