Top China Virus Expert sees COVID-19 vaccine available by year-end

Speaking in a CCTV interview on Friday, A senior Chinese health official said that he expects a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

Market reaction

The optimistic outlook on the coronavirus cure fails to lift the sentiment around the markets, as they remain jitters amid virus resurgence.

The Asian equities trade with moderate gains while the US dollar extends the pullback from multi-day tops vs. its main peers. USD/JPY, however, tests low near 106.80, as Japan lifts coronavirus curbs on domestic travel.