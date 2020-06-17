Top 3 Stocks of June: UONE, CARV, DGLY – Why they shined and what's next

- UONE enjoyed an interest in African-American media and high volume.
- CARV is rising due to massive support for the economy by the Federal Reserve.
- DGLY has jumped amid its successful public offering and other factors.
It is only the middle of June but the month including the summer solstice is shining for several small stocks.
UONE Stock Price
Urban One is a media conglomerate specializing in serving the African-American community. Protests against social discrimination following the killing of Goerge Floyd, an unarmed black man at the hands of the police, have raised awareness.
The trigger for the surge of 300% and the profit-taking move worth some 40% stemmed from the move by Don Morgan III's move to sell his stake. NASDAQ: UONE's price hit levels seen back in 2000 and may still party like in 1999 after the round of profit-taking.
Carver Bank News
Carver Bancorp is a New York-based financial firm specializing in loans. The small entity is seemingly benefiting from the Federal Reserve's move to enable loans to corporates, an ongoing and unlimited stimulus to the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
NASDAQ: CARV is up some 600% on Wednesday, trading at around $19 at the time of writing. While this is still below the 52-week high of $22.97, Carver Bancorp Inc may suffer profit-taking once the dust settles. It is essential to note that the second wave of coronavirus is feared and may take stocks down.
DGLY stock price
Digital Ally NC. based in Lenexa, Texas – not a typical location for a tech firm – enjoyed encouraging earnings figures and leaped from the verge of being a penny stock to a peak of over $7. It has fallen back to around $4.50 as enthusiasm waned.
Nevertheless, by regaining its compliance with NASDAQ's minimal requirement and by successfully closing a public offering of common stock, the firm is well-positioned to resume its rises.
According to Investor Observer, it received a score of 98, higher than 98% of shares. The company manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security, which may come into higher demand amid reforms to how the police conduct itself following several high-profile incidents.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
