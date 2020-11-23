Top 3 Stocks For COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Pfizer (PFE), cheat sheet

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) seems to be best-positioned to gain from a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer (NYSE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) project was the first out the door and still maintains that advantage.

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) is the dark horse that may flood European and global markets.

There are three lights shining at the end of the coronavirus tunnel – coming from three vaccine efforts. The world continues struggling with COVID-19 and at the moment there is still room for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca – and perhaps others – to shine. However, not all stocks are born equal.

Here is where these three covid immunization schemes and their respective stocks stand.

Moderna stock price

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been the second company to report results from its Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial, but it garnered attention for several reasons. First, the immunization doses can survive around 30 days outside of extreme refrigeration conditions, which makes distribution far easier.

Another advantage that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company has, is that its vaccine does not require dilution. Business-wise, Moderna is best-connected to the US federal government, which accompanied the project closely.

So far, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and his team only reported interim results, but with 94.5% efficacy seems to best-positioned among the candidates.

NASDAQ: MRNA is set to extend its gains by over 4%, according to Monday's premarket trading figures, coming on top of a leap of 5.22% on Friday, to close at $97.61. The immediate upside target is the 52-week high of $103.20, while support awaits at $88.89, a recent trough.

Pfizer stock price

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a pharmaceutical behemoth that has a long list of products under its belt, making its market moves slower. CEO Albert Bourla's company teamed up with German startup BioNTech to be the first to burst out of the gate with an announcement of 90% efficacy for its COVID-19 vaccine on November 9. The news sent markets surging.

Since then, Pfizer released final figures showing 95% efficiency – and more importantly, submitted a request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the regulators. The American/German collaboration may receive its first green light from the UK – where the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) could allow inoculations as soon as December 1. The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) could follow shortly thereafter.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has the first-move advantage, but suffers from one considerable disadvantage – an extremely cold storage temperature of around -70C until the last five days before the injection. That makes its distribution more cumbersome, yet the world is longing for a solution.

NYSE: Pfizer closed Friday's session up some 1.3% at $36.70 and is changing hands at another 1% higher in early trading on Monday. Shares are hovering around $37, which has been the upper end of the range.

The upside target is $41.99, the 52-week high. Support awaits at $34.50, a mid-November trough.

AstraZeneca stock price

AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) is the last to report results, and the headline may have been disappointing at first sight – only 70% efficacy, significantly below its peers. That may explain the slide of around 1.82% at the time of writing. Another disadvantage that the Cambridge, UK-based firm has is its low immunization price in comparison to its peers.

Nevertheless, investors may be missing three significant advantages making AstraZeneca a potential dark horse. First, its immunization project with the University of Oxford is set to produce some three billion doses in 2021 – eclipsing its rivals. Apart from its home country, the project has a broad agreement with eh EU.

More importantly, while the average efficiency is 70%, one dosage regiment of AstraZeneca's immunization is at 90%. Moreover, the more efficient regiment uses a half-dose in the first shot, and then a full one afterward – a total of 1.5 doses instead of 2 in the less efficient regimen. The interim figures imply that more people could be vaccinated with the same amount of material.

A third advantage is that the inoculations need to be stored at regular refrigeration temperature for up to a full year.

LON: AZN is significantly off its 52-week high of 10,120 and has the recent high of 8,750 as its first target. Support waist at 8,125, followed by 7,774, both recent low points.

Overall, all three COVID-19 vaccine programs look promising, yet they could go in different directions, depending on the distribution of this immunization, as well as other factors.

