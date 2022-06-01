TNXP stock has rallied 48% on Wednesday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has received a patent for a poxvirus vaccine.

The vaccine has IP protection until 2037 and can be used against monkeypox.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) stock rocketed up more than 48% at the start of trading Wednesday after the mini New Jersey-based biotech firm announced it had received a US patent on its poxvirus vaccine, which can be used against both smallpox and the newsworthy monkeypox that has been spreading rapidly over the past month. The patent also extends to Tonix's recombinant poxvirus platform. TNXP stock is up more than 48% at $3.61.

This is quite a big announcement for such a small company. The most recent data says Tonix has just 73 employees. The patent would give Tonix intellectual property protection until 2037.

Monkeypox is a disease that involves skin lesions and has recently seen a spike in European cases. Britain has reported more than 190 cases at the end of May, and the World Health Organization says it expects the number of infected to grow rapidly this summer.

“This patent is an important milestone in protecting our expanding pipeline of vaccines that address known and potentially novel pathogens,” said Seth Lederman, an MD and the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “TNX-801 is a horsepox-based live virus vaccine currently in development to protect against monkeypox and smallpox. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the spike proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively."

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast: Sights on $4.28

Tonix stock has been in a decade-long downtrend since 2014, but at the moment things are looking up. With Wednesday's good news, the stock has sailed as high as $3.94. The goal for bulls here is $4.28. This was the plateau high from mid-May. Clearing $4.28 would give this rally legs. However, there are a bunch of resistance points ahead, all in close proximity. First, there is $4.50, then $5 and then $5.50.

TNXP stock appears to like pschological levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows the MACD (blue) line overtaking the signal line (orange). This is a good sign, but it is happening near -0.8. The better, more trustworthy MACD sign is when both lines overtake the zero bound. For now, support sits at $2.

TNXP daily chart