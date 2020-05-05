Tokyo Governor Koike: Will ask businesses to refrain from operating until the end of May

While speaking at her daily online briefings, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that they will ask businesses to refrain from operating until the end of May.

She added that they will pay more financial aid to businesses that agreed to close.

This comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed the extension of the state of emergency to May 31st.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY keeps its range around 106.65 amid a broadly subdued US dollar and upbeat market mood.