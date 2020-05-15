Tokyo Governor Koike: Govt aiming to draw up reopening roadmap as early as next week

On Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference, the government is aiming to outline a re-opening roadmap as early as next week.

Further comments

“The (national government) lifted the state of emergency on 39 prefectures yesterday, and there’s a broad sense of relief.”

“But we have to look at the two-week mark from the end of the long holidays (on May 6) to get an accurate picture.”

Japanese media reported earlier today that the government is expected to lift the State of Emergency in 39 prefectures, except in Tokyo.