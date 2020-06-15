Tokyo confirms about 50 new cases of coronavirus on Monday – FNN

According to Fuji News Network (FNN), Tokyo confirmed about 50 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday.

On Sunday, 47 news infections were reported in the Japanese capital, which was the highest since May 5.

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe pledged to resume fiscal reform once the economy overcomes the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Market reaction

The rising new cases in Tokyo heightens the fears over the second-wave of the virus, as Nikkei 225 closes 3.50% while USD/JPY remains pressured around 107.15.