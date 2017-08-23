Today's event risk's: NZ trade balance eyed - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac noted today's event risk's.

Key Quotes:

"NZ: trade balance is expected to post a $200m deficit for July, imports higher and exports lower than in June.

UK: Q2 GDP second estimate is released. The first estimate was in line with consensus at 0.3% reflecting softness in household spending and manufacturing.

US: Jul existing home sales are expected to rise 0.6% after falling 1.8% last month. The trend has flattened of late as supply continues to be cited as an issue, while the proportion of sales to first-home buyers is also tracking below average. The Jackson Hole policy symposium begins. The theme is ‘Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy’ with Yellen and Draghi scheduled to speak on Friday."