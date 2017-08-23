Today's event risk's: NZ trade balance eyed - Westpac

Today's event risk's: NZ trade balance eyed - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac noted today's event risk's.
Key Quotes:
"NZ: trade balance is expected to post a $200m deficit for July, imports higher and exports lower than in June.
UK: Q2 GDP second estimate is released. The first estimate was in line with consensus at 0.3% reflecting softness in household spending and manufacturing.
US: Jul existing home sales are expected to rise 0.6% after falling 1.8% last month. The trend has flattened of late as supply continues to be cited as an issue, while the proportion of sales to first-home buyers is also tracking below average. The Jackson Hole policy symposium begins. The theme is ‘Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy’ with Yellen and Draghi scheduled to speak on Friday."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.