Today's event risk - Westpac

Today's event risk - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac noted the event risk for the start of this week.
Key Quotes:
"China: Sep Caixin services PMI is released after printing at 52.7 in Aug. While the national non-manufacturing PMI jumped 2.0pts last week to 55.4, note that the composition of the Caixin survey differs due to a larger weight of small/medium businesses.
Eur: Oct Sentix investor confidence was last at 28.2 indicating a positive outlook."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.