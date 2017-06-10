Today's event risk - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac noted the event risk for the start of this week.

Key Quotes:

"China: Sep Caixin services PMI is released after printing at 52.7 in Aug. While the national non-manufacturing PMI jumped 2.0pts last week to 55.4, note that the composition of the Caixin survey differs due to a larger weight of small/medium businesses.

Eur: Oct Sentix investor confidence was last at 28.2 indicating a positive outlook."