Today at 3:45 p.m. EDT, Secretary Mike Pompeo delivering remarks

Today at 3:45 p.m. EDT, Secretary Mike Pompeo, China hawk, will deliver remarks to the media.
His remarks will come at a very sensitive time between the US ad China, so markets will be tuned in listening for hawkishness with regards to the US relations with China.
Pompeo's comments today will come within days after Mr Trump said he was banning Chinese software, TikTok, in the US.
The company has denied accusations that it is controlled by or shares data with the Chinese government.
Speaking to Fox News Channel, Pompeo said the action would be taken "with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party".
Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok, for which Pompeo has referred to when suggesting that there are "countless" companies doing business in the US that might be passing information on to the Chinese government. Data could include facial recognition patterns, addresses, phone numbers and contacts, he said.
"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it," he told Fox News in a recent interview.
China and Iran relations
Pompeo has also recently warned that china would destabilize the Middle East by deepening ties with US foe Iran, suggesting China and Iran were close to finalizing a 25-year trade and military agreement known as a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”
“China’s entry into Iran will destabilize the Middle East. It’ll put Israel at risk. It’ll put the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Emirates at risk as well,” Pompeo told Fox News this weekend.
“Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and to have access to weapons systems and commerce and money flowing from the Chinese Communist Party only compounds that risk for that region,” Pompeo added.
Market implications
Risk-off could favour the yen while there is no love for the greenback at this time:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.