TNote future: Rallies cannot be ruled out - Natixis

TNote future: Rallies cannot be ruled out - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
Rallies cannot be ruled out for TNote future as the daily stochastic is close to the oversold territory, explains Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis.
Key Quotes
“Yet, only a return above the resistances at 125 28-125 30 (9-day moving average) would lessen the risks of a dip back to a major supports at 125 01-125 03 (weekly Bollinger lower band).”
“Such a rally sounds us tricky and we expect further downside potential for the contract. Note that a break below 125 01-125 03 would unleash strong downside potential, paving the way to 124 23-124 25 (FIbonacci extensions) and to 124 13 (rising trendline). The resistances are at 125 16-125 18, at 125 28-125 30, at 126 07-126 09 and at 126 16.”
