TM Stock Price: Toyota Motor Corp gains as investors prepare for shift to clean energy

NYSE:TM extended its rise on Tuesday, gaining 1.97% to close the trading session back up at $135.87. Despite the recent rebound from the automotive giant, shares have returned -5.33% over the past 52-weeks and the stock has trailed the S&P 500 by nearly 12%. Lagging car sales around the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire automotive industry, aside from the red-hot electric vehicle sector.

Toyota recently announced that its global vehicle sales have risen in September year-over-year despite the complications that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to supply chains and in-person transactions. The rise in sales has been influenced especially by the United States and China, as both economies trend towards a gradual recovery. Toyota has also announced a partnership with Japanese tech giant Panasonic to increase cell production efficiency for the next generation of electric vehicles. This program is intended for Japan to catch up to China in terms of battery development, with 20% of the world’s EV battery production coming from Chinese company CATL.

It is not just batteries that Toyota is getting into as earlier in October, the company officially joined the hydrogen truck race. A prototype should be ready to unveil in the first half of 2021 which means that this project is further along than anyone thought. The timing of the release is right in line with other clean energy long-haul truck releases from Volvo, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN). Toyota revolutionized the automotive industry with its hybrid technology and has clearly shifted its focus, as most other automakers have, to clean energy alternatives for the future.