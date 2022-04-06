NASDAQ:TLRY fell by 5.64% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Analysts weigh in on Tilray’s upcoming earnings announcement.

One concern for Tilray is its market share is shrinking in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday as the markets pulled back and erased their gains from the previous day. Shares of TLRY fell by a further 5.64% and closed the trading day at $7.03. The stock is already trading below its 200-day moving average and is dangerously close to falling below its 50-day moving average as well. The markets cooled off on Tuesday as investors weighed the effects of more Fed rate hikes on the horizon. The Dow Jones fell by 280 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1.26%, and the NASDAQ tumbled lower by 2.26% during the bearish session.

Analysts are weighing in on Tilray’s earnings report that is set for Wednesday before the markets open. The consensus estimate is for total revenues to come in at around $156 million in the third quarter. Investors could be disappointed with this figure as Tilray yielded net revenues of $155 million in the second quarter signaling that sequential growth is stunted right now for Tilray. Even if the MORE Act passes through the Senate, it is not a guarantee that Tilray will immediately benefit from it as a Canadian cannabis company.

Another concern investors might have with Tilray as it prepares for its earnings call is its shrinking market share in its home market of Canada. That number declined from a 16% market share to 12.8% currently, which is a far cry from the company’s goal of a 30% market share. This would also mean that its goal of $4 billion in revenues by 2024 would definitely be in danger. More details will come during Wednesday’s call.