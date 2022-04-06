- NASDAQ:TLRY fell by 5.64% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Analysts weigh in on Tilray’s upcoming earnings announcement.
- One concern for Tilray is its market share is shrinking in Canada.
NASDAQ:TLRY fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday as the markets pulled back and erased their gains from the previous day. Shares of TLRY fell by a further 5.64% and closed the trading day at $7.03. The stock is already trading below its 200-day moving average and is dangerously close to falling below its 50-day moving average as well. The markets cooled off on Tuesday as investors weighed the effects of more Fed rate hikes on the horizon. The Dow Jones fell by 280 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1.26%, and the NASDAQ tumbled lower by 2.26% during the bearish session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Analysts are weighing in on Tilray’s earnings report that is set for Wednesday before the markets open. The consensus estimate is for total revenues to come in at around $156 million in the third quarter. Investors could be disappointed with this figure as Tilray yielded net revenues of $155 million in the second quarter signaling that sequential growth is stunted right now for Tilray. Even if the MORE Act passes through the Senate, it is not a guarantee that Tilray will immediately benefit from it as a Canadian cannabis company.
TILRAY stock forecast
Another concern investors might have with Tilray as it prepares for its earnings call is its shrinking market share in its home market of Canada. That number declined from a 16% market share to 12.8% currently, which is a far cry from the company’s goal of a 30% market share. This would also mean that its goal of $4 billion in revenues by 2024 would definitely be in danger. More details will come during Wednesday’s call.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound beyond 1.0900 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which reached its highest level in nearly two years at 99.75 earlier, turned flat on the day near 99.50 as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the March policy meeting.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum after rising above 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold retreats as US yields continue to push higher
Gold has turned south after climbing above $1,930 in the European morning. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 3% on the day, XAU/USD stays on the back foot and trades near $1,920.
Altcoins at discount before a new alt season
Bitcoin price has sliced through the yearly, weekly, and monthly open as it undergoes a steep sell-off on March 5. This downswing is likely a precursor before BTC rallies to a significant level.
SBFM soars on positive cancer trial news
SBFM stock soared on Tuesday as the company announced that two of its mRNA molecules were effective in treating cancer cells.