In addition to its upbeat forecast, TIlray also announced a new partnership with Whole Foods. One of its subsidiaries, Manitoba Harvest, is set to sell its hemp+matcha and hemp+supergreens powder mix at more than 300 Whole Foods locations across North America. The powder is a supplement to smoothies or other breakfast options, and gives Tilray a firm foothold in the food and beverage market. It was also revealed that TIlray’s alcoholic beverage revenue jumped by 64% year over year, which shows how the company is expanding into other markets.

Tilray reported its earnings before the markets opened, and the Canadian cannabis company delivered to its investors. TIlray reported a surprise profit for the quarter with earnings of $0.09 per share, while revenues jumped by 23% on a year over year basis. The company slightly missed on revenue expectations, but overall Tilray reiterated that it believes it is on track for its goal of $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024.

NASDAQ:TLRY popped out of the start on Wednesday as its early morning earnings call sent shares surging before market weakness erased some of its gains by the closing bell. Shares of TLRY gained 3.13% and closed the trading session at $7.25. TIlray was one of the lone risers on Wednesday as all three major indices closed in the red for the second straight day. Investors were rushing to the sell button as the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting minutes revealed the agency is looking to further tighten its policies moving forward. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones fell by 144 basis points and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both dropped by 0.97% and 2.22% respectively during the session.

