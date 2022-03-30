Tilray wasn’t the only cannabis stock rallying on Tuesday. Many of its Canadian peers were also on the rebound ahead of the House vote. Stocks like Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) were all on the rise. One exception was the popular meme stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) which was trading lower ahead of its earnings report after the markets closed.

The vote to pass federal cannabis legalization through the House is expected to take place on Wednesday . The bipartisan bill is anticipated to pass this vote, although making its way through the Senate might prove to be a more difficult task. In any event, cannabis investors remained bullish on Tuesday and were buying the dip in Tilray and other stocks. Even though Tilray is based out of Canada, federal legalization in the US would likely open the market up to outside competition like the Canadian cannabis sector.

NASDAQ:TLRY managed to rebound off of its Monday sell off as the cannabis industry in both Canada and the US prepares for a pivotal vote on Wednesday. Shares of TLRY gained 4.13% and closed the trading day at $8.32. It was a more upbeat atmosphere on Wall Street during Tuesday’s session as hope for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine had investors feeling optimistic. All three major indices jumped higher for the second consecutive day as the Dow Jones added 338 basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.23%, and the NASDAQ gained 1.84% to lead the way again on the strength of big tech stocks.

